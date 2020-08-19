Hedge funds offload nearly 6% stake in Som Distilleries; Elara India, Nomura exit GSS Infotech

Hong Kong-based hedge funds Vermilion Peak Master Fund and Karst Peak Asia Master Fund, managed by Karst Peak Capital, have sold 5.9 percent equity stake in Som Distilleries & Breweries via open market transactions on August 19.

Vermilion Peak Master Fund sold 6,45,827 shares in Som Distilleries (representing 1.98 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs 48.87 per share, and Karst Peak Asia Master Fund offloaded additional 12,74,630 shares (representing 3.92 percent of its total paid up equity) at Rs 48.88 per share, bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Karst Peak Asia Master Fund had sold 1.77 lakh shares on August 18 at Rs 46.96 per share. As of June 30, the hedge fund held 7.56 percent stake (24,55,042 shares) in the company and Vermilion Peak Master Fund held 3.78 percent stake (12,27,521 shares).

Shah Niraj Rajnikant acquired 2.1 lakh shares at Rs 49.07 per share. The stock was locked at its 5 percent upper circuit of Rs 49.15 on August 19.

Among other deals, Elara India Opportunities Fund and Nomura Singapore exited GSS Infotech, the Hyderabad-based IT company.

Elara India Opportunities Fund offloaded 98,118 equity shares in GSS at Rs 21.04 per share on August 19. The fund house already sold 5 lakh shares on August 18 and 1 lakh shares on August 11.

Nomura Singapore sold all its 7 lakh shares at Rs 21.33 per share, while other investors - Ambika Kapur and Sumant Kapur -- sold 6,47,334 and 2,14,420 shares at Rs 22.06 and Rs 22.02 per share, respectively.

Ambika Kapur and Sumant Kapur held 3.86 percent (6,54,534 shares) and 1.3 percent (2,20,000 shares) stake in GSS Infotech, respectively, as of June 30.

Promoter Rao Marepally Raghunadha Rao acquired 7.5 lakh shares in company at Rs 22.23 per share. Total promoter shareholding in GSS Infotech stood at 12.82 percent as of June 30.

Trishashna Holdings & Investments acquired additional 2,98,793 Rights Entitlement shares in Satin Creditcare Network at Rs 19.42 per share. On August 18, it had bought 11,41,355 Rights Entitlement shares.