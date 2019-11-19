Hedge fund WF Asian Reconnaissance picks up Rs 84 crore worth shares of Lemon Tree Hotels

WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, a Hong Kong-based hedge fund operated by Ward Ferry Management, picked up 1.77 percent shareholding in Lemon Tree Hotels on November 19.

The hedge fund bought 60,14,249 shares of the hotel chain at Rs 59.5 per share on the NSE and 80,83,708 shares at Rs 59.49 per share on the BSE, as per bulk deals data available on the exchanges.

These deals were worth Rs 83.87 crore, and represent 1.77 percent of the total paid up equity.

Among other deals, Karma Capital Advisors(P) bought 3 lakh shares of Digicontent at Rs 3.5 per share on the NSE.

However, CA Emerald Investments sold 3 crore shares (representing 3 percent of total paid up equity) of SBI Life Insurance Company at Rs 938.83 per share through bulk deals in opening trade on November 19. As of September 2019, CA Emerald held 9 percent equity in the life insurance company.

Valeo Global Fund offloaded 6,34,022 shares of Cerebra Integrated Technologies at Rs 24.82 per share on the NSE.