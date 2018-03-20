Heads up! Small & midcaps could see over 20% contraction in multiples in FY19

Smallcaps and midcaps could see a substantial contraction in their multiples (>20%) and largecaps could see 10-15% contraction to get valuations closer to underlying fundamentals, Piyush Sharma, Co-founder, and Co-Portfolio Manager, Metis Capital Management Ltd, said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Kshitij Anand.

Q) A straight 10% fall from the highs seen in India market after a sharp 29% rally seen in the year 2017. Do you see nervousness in the small & midcap space which outperformed in the previous calendar year?

It’s been a while since we had a combination of such stretched valuations coupled with peak or near-peak profitability across most industries. Bring in an element of reduction/deceleration in liquidity and you’ll likely face sharp draw-downs as earnings expectations align with underlying realities.

It’s hard to back a broad-based acceleration narrative at this point. Stocks, particularly most mid and small caps, are still well ahead of levels that can be justified by their earnings.

Q) Do you think protectionist measures initiated by the Trump government will impact Indian markets?

It is evident that any exporter of shrimps would be very distraught right now. However, the fact is that anti-dumping tariffs on shrimps, polyester fiber, steel flangs, etc. have immaterial direct or indirect impact on Nifty’s components.

The US isn’t a major market for Indian 2W exports either. The biggest potential threat one could cite would be clearly within pharmaceuticals, which make less than 5 percent of Nifty’s weight. Overall, these actions and associated rhetoric is little more than noise.

Q) FY18 belonged to the bulls but what is your outlook for FY19?

While we appear to be on a solid footing in terms of overall profitability, valuations are pricing an unrealistically sharp and sustainable acceleration. Street expectations are for at least a high-teens earnings growth in largecaps and well ahead of 20% earnings growth in midcaps and smallcaps.

We believe that the single biggest risk to equities today comes from such overly optimistic expectations that are, in our opinion, relying on an unrealistic acceleration narrative.

Our view is that smallcaps and midcaps (as a universe) could see a substantial contraction in their multiples (>20%) and largecaps could see about 10-15% contraction to get valuations closer to underlying fundamentals.

Some of that has already occurred YTD but it’s not enough. The key driver that took small and midcap valuations to such levels was the skewed liquidity last year — when we disaggregated SIP allocation by capitalisation, we noted that about 45% of equity SIP allocation last year went outside largecaps even as that space collectively accounted for just 30% of total market capitalisation and even less of total free float capitalisation.

While this liquidity isn’t large enough to drive disconnects in much more ‘institutionalised’ and liquid largecaps, it disproportionately contributed towards taking small and midcap indices higher, while also artificially contributing towards the performance of supposedly ‘large-cap’ domestic funds, which clearly had a very generous exposure to mid and smallcaps.

With SEBI introducing further clarity into how funds should allocate, that skewed liquidity wouldn’t be a tailwind this year, as capital shifts towards large-caps.

While, as a universe, small and midcaps are clearly stretched, the best opportunities almost always lie within those and micro-cap parts of the size spectrum.

Here in lies the basis of our view that 2018 would be the ideal market for bottom-up managers to distinguish themselves.

At Metis, our focus is to own names where earnings expectations for our book aren’t dependent on a wide economic turnaround to outpace broader markets in FY19, with company/industry idiosyncrasies driving above-market earnings growth.

Q) Any particular sector which is likely to hog the limelight in FY19?

We are bottom-up investors and we neither believe in nor recommend employing a sector-picking approach to stock selection. That said, we do believe that certain themes are likely to work better vs. others over the next few years.

In particular, we expect solid traction within scale businesses that operate within highly unorganised/informal industries (Diagnostics services, textiles, etc.). Impact of GST within many such industries cannot be overstated and we expect some of the names to gain significant share without compromising profitability within such fragmented industries.

Elsewhere, from a longer-term perspective, select names within consumer discretionary space look appealing, despite optically high headline multiples.

Q) After this recent correction, do you think inflows into MFs which picked up the pace in 2017 could now see some redemptions?

Less than 5 percent of the Indian MF investors arguably have staying power to tide through sharp drawdowns. Meanwhile, more than 3/4th of inflows aren’t through SIPs.

Since we don’t have any association with Indian AMCs, it’s hard for us to speculate on their flows but numbers suggest that a sharp drawdown can easily move the flows the other way. In our view, these flows aren’t as sticky as advertised.

Do you think there could be more skeletons which could come out of the closet in the banking sector especially after the Nirav Modi-PNB saga?

Skeletons typically come out when credit growth slows and therefore the denominator fails to conceal deterioration in the numerator as outstanding loans season over a period of time.

It’s naïve to suggest that we have seen everything. Be it a state-owned enterprise such as Air India, or a publicly-held one such as Gitanjali Gems, both PSBs, and private banks have exposures to cash-bleeding/cash-siphoning entities.

It’s just that operational risk is much wide spread in case of PSBs and accordingly charge-offs are far higher. On the face of it, private banks seem much better capitalized and therefore seem unlikely to face any sort of ‘disastrous’ situation at this stage.

At our end, however, given clouded visibility into the quality of credits, we have little to no exposure to Indian state-owned or private banks and we don’t see that changing materially in the near future.

Q) FIIs seems to be bailing out from Indian markets. Do you think the trend could continue this year?

FPI equity flows haven’t been particularly great over the past three years either, but there is limited evidence to suggest that there is any structural sudden negative shift in investor views.

However, given that a vast majority of global allocators deploy a top-down approach to EM allocations, optically high headline earnings multiples don’t necessarily help make a case for India.

From our point of view though, we fail to see the rationale of owning say Dow 30 over Nifty 50 if you are paying essentially the same price for every dollar of earnings. Similarly, it’s hard to argue against India not fundamentally deserving 30% premium over MSCI EM.