He made you believe that you could fly: Vijay Kedia on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Kedia recalled an instance from 1992 when there was a lot of euphoria around the ACC stock. “That was a time when you could take positions worth Rs 2-3 crore if you had a margin of Rs 1 crore with the broker, and in 1992, all the positions the brokers could take with ACC were filled up. I went to a broker that I and Rakesh shared and he, too, said that all his positions were booked, and all by Rakesh. In fact, Rakesh had filled up all the positions with all the big brokers. That was the kind of courage he had,” remembered Kedia.

There was another time, in 2004, when Kedia wanted to enter the big leagues and had found a stock that he liked—Aegis Logistics.

"It was a small cap then with barely Rs 20-22 crore market cap and I went to Rakesh with the idea. He listened to all the details and said that the stock was great but he couldn't take it because it was a small cap. I said that I want to do something big in life and wanted to take 5 percent in the company but that I was also afraid of any hassles that could come from the limelight, from IT or Sebi, and he replied in his usual style and I can't repeat all of that he said now," said Kedia, with a laugh, adding it involved some expletives.

“It was such great encouragement,” added Kedia, who went on to pick 5 percent stake in the company that has since multiplied in price by over a hundred times.

