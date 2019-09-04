HDIL shares jump 5% on relief from NCLAT

Shares of Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) continued their upward march for the third consecutive session, gaining almost 5 percent on BSE on September 4 after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) put on hold insolvency proceedings against the company.

NCLAT has held off a National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) order to commence corporate insolvency resolution process against the debt-ridden company.

"The honourable appellate tribunal has issued notice and granted 10 days' time to file a reply to Bank of India," HDIL said in a BSE filing on September 3.

NCLT had given the go-ahead to the insolvency proceedings in response to an application filed by Bank of India, to which the housing company is believed to owe over Rs 520 crore.