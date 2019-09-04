App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDIL shares jump 5% on relief from NCLAT

The tribunal has put on hold an order to commence corporate insolvency resolution process against the debt-ridden company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) continued their upward march for the third consecutive session, gaining almost 5 percent on BSE on September 4 after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) put on hold insolvency proceedings against the company.

NCLAT has held off a National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) order to commence corporate insolvency resolution process against the debt-ridden company.

"The honourable appellate tribunal has issued notice and granted 10 days' time to file a reply to Bank of India," HDIL said in a BSE filing on September 3.

NCLT had given the go-ahead to the insolvency proceedings in response to an application filed by Bank of India, to which the housing company is believed to owe over Rs 520 crore.

Shares of HDIL were trading 4.86 percent higher at Rs 6.26 on BSE at around 1140 IST.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 12:03 pm

