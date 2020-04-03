App
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 10:34 PM IST

HDFC to raise up to Rs 7,500cr by issuing bonds next week

The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the lender, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
 
 
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd will raise up to Rs 7,500 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis, the company said on Friday. The base issue size of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) is Rs 2,500 crore with the green shoe option of Rs 5,000 crore.

The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the lender, it said in a regulatory filing.

"The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/ refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the corporation," it added.

The NCDs with a coupon rate of 7.20 percent will be open for offer on April 8 to the designated persons or entities.

Shares of HDFC Ltd on Friday closed at Rs 813.50 apiece, down 1.95 percent from the previous close, on the BSE.

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 10:25 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #HDFC Ltd

