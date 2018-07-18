App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC shares hit record high ahead of Rs 2,800cr AMC IPO next week

HDFC AMC aims to raise Rs 2,787.60-2,800.33 crore through the public issue, of which Rs 945 crore will go to promoter HDFC and the rest funds to Standard Life.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Housing Development Finance Corporation share price gained 1.2 percent intraday on Wednesday after its subsidiary HDFC Asset Management Company decided to open the initial public offering for subscription next week.

HDFC informed exchanges on Tuesday that the IPO will be open for subscription by anchor investors on July 24 and the IPO will remain open for public from July 25 to July 27, 2018.

After consultation with book running lead managers, the company has fixed price band for the IPO at Rs 1,095-1,100 per share.

HDFC AMC aims to raise Rs 2,787.60-2,800.33 crore through the public issue, of which Rs 945 crore will go to promoter HDFC and the rest funds to Standard Life.

related news

In March, the board of directors of HDFC had approved offering up to 85,92,970 equity shares of Rs 5 each of HDFC AMC representing 4.08 percent of its then existing issued and paid-up equity share capital, by way of an offer for sale in the proposed IPO of HDFC AMC.

As per draft red herring prospectus filed with capital market regulator on March 14, the 2,54,57,555 equity shares' initial public offering consists of an offer for sale of up to 85,92,970 equity shares by HDFC and and up to 1,68,64,585 shares by Standard Life Investments.

HDFC's shareholding after the public issue will be reduced to 52.92 percent (from 56.97 percent earlier) and Standard Life Investments to 30.03 percent (from 37.98 percent).

Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 13 equity shares and in multiples of 13 equity shares thereafter.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings, JM Financial, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India Company, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are book running lead managers to the issue.

At 11:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,011.90, up Rs 21.85, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 11:37 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC #HDFC AMC IPO

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.