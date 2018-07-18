HDFC shares hit record high ahead of Rs 2,800cr AMC IPO next week

Housing Development Finance Corporation share price gained 1.2 percent intraday on Wednesday after its subsidiary HDFC Asset Management Company decided to open the initial public offering for subscription next week.

HDFC informed exchanges on Tuesday that the IPO will be open for subscription by anchor investors on July 24 and the IPO will remain open for public from July 25 to July 27, 2018.

After consultation with book running lead managers, the company has fixed price band for the IPO at Rs 1,095-1,100 per share.

HDFC AMC aims to raise Rs 2,787.60-2,800.33 crore through the public issue, of which Rs 945 crore will go to promoter HDFC and the rest funds to Standard Life.

In March, the board of directors of HDFC had approved offering up to 85,92,970 equity shares of Rs 5 each of HDFC AMC representing 4.08 percent of its then existing issued and paid-up equity share capital, by way of an offer for sale in the proposed IPO of HDFC AMC.

As per draft red herring prospectus filed with capital market regulator on March 14, the 2,54,57,555 equity shares' initial public offering consists of an offer for sale of up to 85,92,970 equity shares by HDFC and and up to 1,68,64,585 shares by Standard Life Investments.

HDFC's shareholding after the public issue will be reduced to 52.92 percent (from 56.97 percent earlier) and Standard Life Investments to 30.03 percent (from 37.98 percent).

Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 13 equity shares and in multiples of 13 equity shares thereafter.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings, JM Financial, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India Company, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are book running lead managers to the issue.

At 11:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,011.90, up Rs 21.85, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.