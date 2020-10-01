172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|hdfc-shares-climb-3-despite-nhb-monetary-penalty-5909371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC shares climb 3% despite NHB monetary penalty

"With the worst of the NBFC crisis now behind for the sector especially concerning the liability side, we see strong franchises like HDFC to be key beneficiaries going forward," said JM Financial.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of HDFC climbed over 3 percent in the morning trade on BSE on October 1 even as a day ago the company said National Housing Bank (NHB) a monetary penalty on it.

"NHB has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1,50,000 plus GST on the corporation for non-compliance with two provisions of the Housing Finance Companies (NHB) Directions, 2010 during the financial year 2018-19," said HDFC in a BSE filing on September 30.

Shares of the company have been in the green since September 25 and if the stock closed higher today, it will be its fifth consecutive session of gains.

Close

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financial has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,200.

related news

"With the worst of the NBFC crisis now behind for the sector especially concerning the liability side, we see strong franchises like HDFC to be key beneficiaries going forward," said JM Financial.

As per the brokerage firm, key strengths of the name include: (a) 74 percent individual borrower base with limited exposure to COVID19 hit sectors like malls, hotels and that too with the top-notch players like Raheja, Prestige, DLF, etc., (b) 82 percent of loans via self- and HDFC Bank- sourcing which ensures control over asset quality, (c) strong liability franchise including a deposit base which at Rs 1.4 lakh crore is bigger than most mid-sized banks and (d) more than 40 years of real estate/home loan underwriting experience pan-India.

JM Financial is of the view as borrowing costs for the NBFC sector trend down driven by both drop-in rates and spreads, HDFC is expected to see a significant drop in funding costs which will support incremental spreads going forward.

Shares of HDFC traded 3.18 percent higher at Rs 1,794.60 on BSE at 11:07 hours.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 11:44 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.