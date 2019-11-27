HDFC share price gains after Morgan Stanley remains overweight, ups target to Rs 2,900

Shares of Housing Development & Finance Corporation (HDFC) gained over a percent in the morning trade on November 27 after Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight call and raised its target price to Rs 2,900 from Rs 2,600 per share.

The research firm is of the view that return on equity (RoE) and EPS growth is poised to stage a multi-year recovery, supported by structurally stronger positioning among non-bank lenders. It has forecasted FY20-25 EPS CAGR of 22 percent for HDFC's core lending business and expects core RoE to improve to 15.5 percent in FY22 and 18.5 percent in FY25 from 13 percent in FY20.

HDFC's valuation looks attractive while a pick-up in loan growth over the next 12 months can be seen, Morgan Stanley said.

At 10:30 hours, the counter was quoting at Rs 2,331.10, up Rs 27.25, or 1.25 percent on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,352.80 and an intraday low of Rs 2,313.20.