App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC share price gains after Morgan Stanley remains overweight, ups target to Rs 2,900

Morgan Stanley forecasts FY20-25 EPS CAGR of 22 percent for HDFC's core lending business and expects core RoE to improve to 15.5 percent in FY22 and 18.5 percent in FY25 from 13 percent in FY20

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Housing Development & Finance Corporation (HDFC) gained over a percent in the morning trade on November 27 after Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight call and raised its target price to Rs 2,900 from Rs 2,600 per share.

The research firm is of the view that return on equity (RoE) and EPS growth is poised to stage a multi-year recovery, supported by structurally stronger positioning among non-bank lenders. It has forecasted FY20-25 EPS CAGR of 22 percent for HDFC's core lending business and expects core RoE to improve to 15.5 percent in FY22 and 18.5 percent in FY25 from 13 percent in FY20.

HDFC's valuation looks attractive while a pick-up in loan growth over the next 12 months can be seen, Morgan Stanley said.

Close

At 10:30 hours, the counter was quoting at Rs 2,331.10, up Rs 27.25, or 1.25 percent on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,352.80 and an intraday low of Rs 2,313.20.

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 10:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.