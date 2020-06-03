HDFC sells 1.3% stake in HDFC Life, Kanani family offloads 4.8% in Neogen Chemicals

App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sunil Shankar Matkar
 
 
Housing Development Finance Corporation on June 3 offloaded 1.28 percent equity stake in its listed subsidiary HDFC Life Insurance Company.

The corporation has sold 2.6 crore equity shares (representing 1.28 percent of total paid-up equity of HDFC Life) at Rs 490.22 per share, as per the bulk deal data available on the BSE.

The above bulk deal was worth Rs 1,274.57 crore, while HDFC Life's market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,01,241.34 crore.

Standard Life has launched a fresh $260-million block deal, today, to sell around 2 percent stake in HDFC Life Insurance, said people familiar with the matter.

Among other deals, founder Haridas Thakarshi Kanani sold 4,00,002 shares of Neogen Chemicals at Rs 473.25 per share, while his wife Beena Kanani offloaded 7,26,002 equity shares at Rs 473.53 per share on the BSE.

Together they sold 4.82 percent stake in the company through bulk deals, which was worth more than Rs 53 crore. Promoters held 70.01 percent stake in the company as of March 2020.

However, Malabar Investments-owned Malabar India Fund and Malabar Value Fund acquired 9,22,121 shares of Neogen at Rs 473.32 per share and 1,25,000 shares at Rs 474.06 per share, respectively. They picked up 4.48 percent stake in Neogen.

As per the bulk deals data of National Stock Exchange, Kotak Mahindra (International) has bought 31,52,863 shares of SH Kelkar at Rs 62 per share, whereas Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund sold 34,53,500 shares in SH Kelkar at Rs 64.15 per share and HDFC MF sold 40,00,000 shares at Rs 62.03 per share.

Goldman Sachs International Equity Fund sold 4,61,000 equity shares of SP Apparels at Rs 64.03 per share, whereas Kesavapillai Annamalai was the buyer, acquiring 4,39,721 shares at Rs 64 per share on the NSE.

Fidelity Investment Trust's Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund sold 54,00,000 shares of SREI Infrastructure Finance at Rs 5.05 per share.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 07:48 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC Life Insurance Company #Housing Development Finance Corporation

