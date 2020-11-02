HDFC Q2 standalone profit falls 28% YoY, but beats market estimates

HDFC on November 2 posted a 27.55 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in Q2 FY21 standalone net profit at Rs 2,870.12 crore against Rs 3,961.53 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The number, however, beat market estimated as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the number to the tune of Rs 2,346.3 crore.

The company's total standalone revenue from operations for the said quarter came at Rs 11,727.96 crore against Rs 13,487.44 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income (NII) for the September quarter rose 20.7 percent YoY to Rs 3,647 crore against Rs 3,021 crore in Q2 FY20.

Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, stood at 3.3 percent and for the half-year ended stood at 3.2 percent.

As per the company's statement, provisioning, including provisioning for the impact of COVID-19 stood at Rs 436 crore.

The company said for the quarter ended September 30, individual loan approvals grew 9 percent. Individual loan disbursements for the month of September 2020 were 11 percent higher than in September 2019.

The company said it has made a provision of Rs 1,200 crore towards COVID-19 related provisioning.

HDFC said it continued to raise resources from a diversified base. Deposit growth has remained strong, registering a growth of 21 percent as of September 30, 2020.

As per the BSE filing, HDFC's capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.7 percent, of which Tier-I capital was 19.5 percent and Tier-II capital was 1.2 percent.

As per the regulatory norms, the minimum requirement for the capital adequacy ratio and Tier-I capital is 14 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

The non-performing loans of the individual portfolio stood at 0.84 percent, as per the company's statement, while that of the non-individual portfolio stood at 4.19 percent.

HDFC said the gross non-performing loans as on September 30, 2020, stood at Rs 8,511 crore. This is equivalent to 1.81 percent of the loan portfolio.

The assets under management (AUM) as on September 30, 2020, stood at Rs 5,40,270 crore as against Rs 4,90,072 crore in the previous year. Individual loans comprise 75 percent of the AUM.

On an AUM basis, the growth in the individual loan book was 9 percent. The growth in the non-individual loan book was 13 percent. The growth in the total loan book on an AUM basis was 10 percent, HDFC said.