HDFC Mutual fund sells 2.73% stake in Just Dial for over Rs 108 crore

According to a regulatory filing, the schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund, which held 8.33 percent stake in Just Dial earlier, sold 1,690,653 shares constituting 2.73 percent stake in the open market transaction.

PTI
February 26, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
HDFC Mutual Fund has offloaded 2.73 percent stake in local search engine Just Dial for over Rs 108 crore through an open market transaction.

According to a regulatory filing, the schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund, which held 8.33 percent stake in Just Dial earlier, sold 1,690,653 shares constituting 2.73 percent stake in the open market transaction.

The shares were offloaded on February 24, 2021.

Based on the weighted average price of Rs 639.60 of the stock on the sale day, the transaction is estimated to be around Rs 108.15 crore.

Post the transaction, shareholding of the schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund in Just Dial stood at 5.60 percent.

Shares of Just Dial were trading 4.36 percent lower at Rs 734 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #HDFC Mutual Fund #Just Dial #Market news
first published: Feb 26, 2021 02:09 pm

