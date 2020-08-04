172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|hdfc-mf-offloads-rs-17-crore-worth-stake-in-aarti-surfactants-promoters-turn-buyers-5645731.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2020 10:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC MF offloads Rs 17 crore worth stake in Aarti Surfactants, promoters turn buyers

Aarti Industries has demerged its home and personal care division and named it as Aarti Surfactants, which listed on exchanges with effect from July 14

HDFC Mutual Fund through its funds offloaded Rs 17.02 crore worth of shares in Aarti Surfactants, the demerged entity of specialty chemical manufacturer Aarti Industries, on August 4 via open market transactions.

The asset management company (AMC) sold a total of 6.92 lakh shares in Aarti Surfactants. Of this, it sold 4.55 lakh shares at Rs 245.90 per share and the rest at Rs 245.4 per share, bulk deals data available on the exchanges showed.

Aarti Industries has demerged its home and personal care division and named it as Aarti Surfactants, which listed on exchanges with effect from July 14.

The stock opened at Rs 505 on the BSE on July 14 and since then it had consistently been falling up to Rs 234.20 till August 3, before showing an uptrend on August 4 when it closed 5 percent higher at Rs 245.90.

On the other side, its promoter entity Aarti Industries was up 3 percent on August 4. It closed at Rs 1,043.25 per share on the BSE.

Smallcap World Fund and DSP Mutual Fund sold 59,380 and 77,984 shares in Aarti Surfactants at Rs 234.44 and Rs 245.90 per share, respectively.

On the contrary, promoters Chandrakant Vallabhji Gogri and Jaya Chandrakant Gogri acquired one lakh and two lakh shares in Aarti Surfactants, respectively. Among others, Dhiren Kishore Shah (1.01 lakh shares), Alpha Leon Enterprises (1 lakh shares), Haresh Kunvarji Chheda HUF (40,000 shares) and Mulraj Chandulal Gala (57,020 shares) were also buyers in the company.

Among other deals, Ambit Finvest Private sold 40,36,149 shares in Future Enterprises at Rs 17.16 per share.
First Published on Aug 4, 2020 10:01 pm

tags #Aarti Industries #Aarti Surfactants #Buzzing Stocks

