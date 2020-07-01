HDFC MF acquires shares in Anup Engineering, Birla Sun Life Insurance offloads stake in Somany Ceramics

HDFC Mutual Fund has acquired 0.81 percent equity stake in Anup Engineering via open market transactions on July 1.

The fund house through its HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Equity Plan has bought 83,513 equity shares at Rs 380.1 per share, as per bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Among other deals, Birla Sun Life Insurance Company sold 2,27,000 shares in Somany Ceramics (representing 0.53 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 117.8 per share.

Sanghvi Associates bought 3.5 lakh equity shares in BC Power Controls at Rs 5.15 per share, while Bessemer India Capital OGPL sold another 1,31,69,304 shares in Orient Green Power Company (representing 1.75 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 2.8 per share.

On June 30, Bessemer India Capital OGPL had sold 44,38,085 shares (0.59 percent stake) in Orient Green Power at Rs 2.62 per share. It had held 13.16 percent, or 9,87,95,691 shares, in Orient Green Power as of March 31.