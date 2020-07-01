App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC MF acquires shares in Anup Engineering, Birla Sun Life Insurance offloads stake in Somany Ceramics

Birla Sun Life Insurance Company sold 2,27,000 shares in Somany Ceramics (representing 0.53 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 117.8 per share

HDFC Mutual Fund has acquired 0.81 percent equity stake in Anup Engineering via open market transactions on July 1.

The fund house through its HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Equity Plan has bought 83,513 equity shares at Rs 380.1 per share, as per bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Among other deals, Birla Sun Life Insurance Company sold 2,27,000 shares in Somany Ceramics (representing 0.53 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 117.8 per share.

Sanghvi Associates bought 3.5 lakh equity shares in BC Power Controls at Rs 5.15 per share, while Bessemer India Capital OGPL sold another 1,31,69,304 shares in Orient Green Power Company (representing 1.75 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 2.8 per share.

On June 30, Bessemer India Capital OGPL had sold 44,38,085 shares (0.59 percent stake) in Orient Green Power at Rs 2.62 per share. It had held 13.16 percent, or 9,87,95,691 shares, in Orient Green Power as of March 31.

Pratik Bankda sold 20 lakh shares in Syncom Healthcare at Rs 3.15 per share on the NSE, whereas Saumil Arvind Bhavnagari and Nupur Anil Shah acquired 3,07,933 and 5 lakh shares, respectively, at Rs 3.15 per share.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 08:44 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #The Anup Engineering

