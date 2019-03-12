App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Life slips 5% as offer for sale by JV partner opens today

The floor price for the sale is fixed at Rs 357.50, which is 8.3 percent discount to Monday's closing price.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Life Insurance Company shares tanked more than 5 percent in morning on Tuesday as the offer for sale by joint venture partner opened for subscription today.

The stock was quoting at Rs 374.90, down Rs 14.90, or 3.82 percent on the BSE, at 10:13 hours IST.

The company announced on Monday that Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited, the joint venture partner, would sell its up to 7 crore equity shares (representing 3.47 percent of the total issued and paid-up equity) on March 12 and March 13.

The co-promoter also has an option to additionally sell up to 2.95 crore equity shares (representing 1.46 percent) in case of oversubscription of issue.

related news

The offer for sale issue will open for subscription for non-retail investors on March 12 and for retail as well as non-retail on March 13, and will be conducted through a separate, designated window of BSE and National Stock Exchange of India.

The floor price for the sale is fixed at Rs 357.50, which is 8.3 percent discount to Monday's closing price.

Promoter HDFC held 51.48 percent stake in HDFC Life and the rest 29.23 percent is held by its joint venture partner Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited, as per the shareholding pattern of December 2018.

After the offer for sale, Standard Life's shareholding will be reduced to 24.3 percent if both offer for sale and additional stake sale took place as per plan.

A spokesperson of HDFC Life said, "We have noted the disclosure published by Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) about their intent to sell 4.93 percent of the total shares outstanding as on date through offer for sale (OFS) mechanism. In our opinion, a sell down of 4.93 percent would help the company increase it's public float to 24.2 percent which is a step closer to IT achieving minimum public shareholding (MPS) prescribed by SEBI."

The SEBI Listing Regulations mandates all listed companies to achieve MPS of 25 percent within 3 years of listing.

"The above sale is a secondary offer and will not impact the capital position of the company," the spokesperson said.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 10:40 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC Life Insurance Company

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Google Doodle Celebrates 30 Years of The World Wide Web

Legendary Rock n Roll Drummer and Wrecking Crew Member Hal Blaine Dies ...

Suniel Shetty Reminds Cricket Fans Why Rishabh Pant Shouldn't Be Compa ...

Karisma Kapoor to Flaunt Mekhela Chador at LMIFW

India vs Australia | Kotla Memories: The Last Five Encounters at The V ...

Bengal Congress Asks CPI(M) to Keep Candidate List on Hold Till Bottle ...

These Qualcomm Mobile Chipsets Can Support Cameras With up to 192-Mega ...

Five Years On, Malaysian Airlines MH370 Still Remains a Mystery - Here ...

Popular K-pop Band BTS Announces Its New Album Map of The Soul: Person ...

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

Government notifies phased import duty hike on electric PV parts, lith ...

India and US say Pakistan must take 'concerted action' to dismantle te ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Nifty starts above 11200, Sensex past 37250, mid ...

Chandan Taparia on March 12: Buy Reliance Industries, Muthoot Finance, ...

Buy Aurobindo Pharma, M&M, Engineers India and Torrent Power, says Mit ...

Sudarshan Sukhani on March 12: Buy HUL, Dabur, DCB Bank, Auro Pharma & ...

Congress' indecision may make BJP's return 'possible' as national secu ...

With Badla, Bollywood filmmakers seem to have come a long way from bla ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: US says Boeing 737 MAX safe to fly while Chi ...

Crisis-hit Jet Airways defaults on foreign loan repayment; Etihad Airw ...

Realme 3 to go up on sale for the first time today at 12 pm: All you n ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid hot seat; repl ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Nick Jonas conquers the Billboard, thanks fans for Sucker’s success

Kalank teaser launch: Here’s what Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan ...

Shreya Ghoshal’s year will end on a high note, predicts Ganesha

Is Parineeti Chopra set to be cast in SS Rajamouli’s RRR? Most likel ...

Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi visit: Khans know ...

Ananya Birla 'hits' back at a troll in style but a copy check would ha ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.