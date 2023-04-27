 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Life Insurance Q4 net profit flat. Here is what brokerages have to say

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company reported a net profit of Rs 359 crore in the March quarter, marginally higher from Rs 357 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit rose 14 percent to Rs 359 crore

n a sequential basis, HDFC Life's net profit rose 14 percent to Rs 359 crore from Rs 315 crore recorded in the preceding October to December quarter.

The HDFC Life Insurance Company stock will be in focus on April 27, a day after the life insurer reported a net profit of Rs 359 crore for the fourth quarter, marginally higher from Rs 357 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Sequentially, net profit was up 14 percent from Rs 315 crore  in the October-December quarter of the financial year 2022-23. For FY23, net profit grew 13 percent to Rs 1,360 crore.

HDFC Life's net premium income also increased by 36 percent to Rs 19,426 crore, compared to Rs 14,290 crore in the same period last year. The company's first-year premium income also saw a rise of 73 percent to Rs 4,467 crore during the reporting period.

The value of new business (VNB) increased by 69 percent year on year (YoY), with margins expanding 240 basis points quarter on quarter (QoQ) to reach 29.3 percent. The embedded value (EV) grew 5 percent QoQ to Rs 39,500 crore.