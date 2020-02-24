HDFC Life, Info Edge, Bandhan Bank to be included in NSE F&O segment

HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bandhan Bank and Info Edge will be added in the Futures & Options segment effective February 28, the NSE said in its circular on February 24.

"The futures and options contracts on these 3 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. February 28," said the exchange.

"The market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of these securities shall be informed to members on February 27," it added.

With this, the list of stocks under the F&O segment will be 143, increased from 140 earlier, with effect from February 28, when the March series will begin.

One of the key eligibility criteria for inclusion in the Nifty is that the stock must be available for trading in NSE's Futures & Options segment.