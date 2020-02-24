App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Life, Info Edge, Bandhan Bank to be included in NSE F&O segment

The futures and options contracts on these 3 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. February 28, said the exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bandhan Bank and Info Edge will be added in the Futures & Options segment effective February 28, the NSE said in its circular on February 24.

"The futures and options contracts on these 3 additional securities would be available for trading w.e.f. February 28," said the exchange.

"The market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of these securities shall be informed to members on February 27," it added.

Close

With this, the list of stocks under the F&O segment will be 143, increased from 140 earlier, with effect from February 28, when the March series will begin.

related news

One of the key eligibility criteria for inclusion in the Nifty is that the stock must be available for trading in NSE's Futures & Options segment.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 09:03 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #HDFC Life Insurance Company #Info Edge India #Market news

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.