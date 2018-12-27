HDFC group surpasses Tatas in m-cap

Financial services conglomerate HDFC group has become the most valuable business house in the country, surpassing Tatas, with the cumulative market valuation of its five listed companies surging Rs 10.40 lakh crore.

While HDFC group has five listed firms - HDFC, HDFC Bank, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, Gruh Finance and HDFC Asset Management Company- Tatas have nearly 30 listed companies on the bourses.

At close of trade on December 27, the combined market valuation of five HDFC group firms stood at Rs 10,40,689.89 crore on BSE.

HDFC Bank with a market capitalisation of Rs 5,72,754.19 crore is the country's third most valuable firm after TCS (Rs 7,16,499.10 crore) and RIL (Rs 7,09,918.93 crore).

HDFC has a market cap of Rs 3,34,684.54 crore, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Rs 78,824.31 crore, HDFC Asset Management Company Rs 31,540.03 crore and Gruh Finance Ltd Rs 22,886.82 crore.

As many as 22 Tata group firms have a combined market valuation of Rs 10,38,290.08 crore, as per data available on BSE.

HDFC group had on July 10 this year saw the market capitalisation of its listed firms cross Rs 10 lakh crore mark.

Shares of Gruh Finance Ltd went up by 1.45 percent, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company rose by 1.47 percent, HDFC Asset Management Company gained 1.12 percent and HDFC climbed 0.63 percent, while HDFC Bank declined 0.67 percent on BSE.

The flagship HDFC has been in business for the last four decades, HDFC Bank has been in business for 25 years and HDFC Standard Life for 20 years. Gruh Finance Ltd is also in business for 30 years.