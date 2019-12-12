App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC becomes the 5th firm to cross Rs 4 lakh crore in market cap

With this, now two companies from HDFC Group have entered into the top list of high market cap.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) became the fifth company to cross Rs 4 lakh crore in market capitalisation on December 12, 2019.

Oil-retail-to-telecom major Reliance Industries retained its top slot with a market cap of Rs 9.93 lakh crore followed by top Indian IT company TCS (Rs 7.8 lakh crore), second largest private sector lender HDFC Bank (Rs 6.9 lakh crore) and FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (Rs 4.3 lakh crore).

With this, now two companies from HDFC Group have entered into the top list of high market cap.

Close

Currently, four companies are listed from this group including HDFC AMC and HDFC Life Insurance, and their combined market cap stood at Rs 12.75 lakh crore which experts feel likely to cross Rs 13 lakh crore soon. Their market cap was Rs 11.66 lakh crore in May this year.

related news

According to media reports, non-banking financial company HDB Financial Services, the subsidiary of HDFC Bank, is likely to launch its initial public offer by end of this financial year 2019-20.

If the IPO goes through, then HDB Financial would be the fifth listed company from the HDFC Group.

HDFC Bank held 95.53 percent stake in HDB Financial Services as of March 2019 and the rest is held by individual shareholders.

HDFC share price has gained 22 percent in last nine months. It was quoting at Rs 2,325, up 0.35 percent, with a market cap of Rs 4,01,812.72 on the BSE at 1458 hours IST.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 03:42 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC #Housing Development Finance Corporation

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.