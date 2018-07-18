HDFC Bank stock gains 2% to hit all-time high after raising funds from parent firm

HDFC Bank share price rallied 2 percent intraday to hit a fresh record high of Rs 2,219 on Wednesday after raising of funds from its parent firm.

The country's second largest private sector lender raised Rs 8,500 crore by issuing over 3.9 crore shares on preferential basis to its parent HDFC.

"The share allotment committee of the bank at its meeting held has allotted 3,90,96,817 share to Housing Development Finance Corporation at an issue price of Rs 2,174.09 per equity share aggregating to Rs 84,99,99,98,871.53," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

This is part of the bank's Rs 24,000 crore fundraising plan that was approved by the board of directors in December.

Of this, Rs 8,500 crore was planned to be raised by issuing equity to HDFC on a preferential basis and the balance through the issuance of equity shares or convertible securities or depository receipts to a qualified institutions placement or through ADR/GDR.

As on June 30, 2018, the promoter firm HDFC held 20.86 percent stake in the bank.

At 11:40 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,218.20, up Rs 41.50, or 1.91 percent on the BSE.