HDFC Bank shares trade lower after US law firms file class-action suit

Shares of HDFC Bank were trading lower in the morning on BSE on September 18 on reports that the US-based Rosen Law and Schall Law firms had filed class-action lawsuits against the private lender.

The law firms have filed class-action lawsuits against HDFC Bank accusing the company of making false and misleading statements and for failing to maintain appropriate disclosure controls and internal controls on financial reporting.

Moneycontrol technical rating for the day on the stock is very bearish, with moving averages and technical indicators being bearish.

However, the weekly technical rating is neutral with moving averages bearish and technical indicators bullish. The monthly technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

At 11:25 hours, shares of the private bank were trading 0.52 percent down at Rs 1,077.65 on BSE.

The country’s second-largest private lender slashed its base rate by 55 basis points from 8.10 percent to 7.55 percent with effect from September 11.

On May 22, the bank reduced its base rate 55 basis points to 8.10 percent.

The base rate is the minimum rate set by the Reserve Bank of India, below which banks are not allowed to lend to its customers.

