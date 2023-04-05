HDFC Bank shares gain 2% as advances, deposits surge

Shares of HDFC Bank edged up about 2 percent on April 5 as the lender reported a robust business growth with both advances and deposits growing at a rapid pace.

Advances surged 17 percent on-year in the March quarter, while deposits gained 21 percent. The bank’s advances aggregated to around Rs 16 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023 and deposits stood at Rs 18.83 lakh crore.

“Deposit growth surged sharply after witnessing a softer 3QFY23 with the bank garnering Rs 1.5 trillion of deposits during the quarter, significantly more than what the bank raised in the last two quarters together,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note to clients.

At 9:24am, shares of HDFC Bank were trading at Rs 1634.3, up 1.5 percent, on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News