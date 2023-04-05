HDFC Bank shares gain 2% as advances, deposits surge

HDFC Bank rises 2% as advances, deposits surge YoY

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of HDFC Bank edged up about 2 percent on April 5 as the lender reported a robust business growth with both advances and deposits growing at a rapid pace.

Advances surged 17 percent on-year in the March quarter, while deposits gained 21 percent. The bank’s advances aggregated to around Rs 16 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023 and deposits stood at Rs 18.83 lakh crore.

“Deposit growth surged sharply after witnessing a softer 3QFY23 with the bank garnering Rs 1.5 trillion of deposits during the quarter, significantly more than what the bank raised in the last two quarters together,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note to clients.

At 9:24am, shares of HDFC Bank were trading at Rs 1634.3, up 1.5 percent, on the BSE.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates

The brokerage firm also noted that the retail and commercial loans continue to drive overall loan growth while corporate loans too saw a healthy trend.

The lender’s domestic retail loans grew by around 21 percent on-year and around 5 percent on-quarter, commercial and rural banking loans increased about 30 percent on-year and 9.5 percent on-quarter, while corporate and other wholesale loans were up by 12.5 percent YoY and 4.5 percent QoQ.

“While we expect margins to remain stable, continued momentum in Retail and Commercial Banking will be supportive of fee income,” the brokerage firm said maintaining its ‘buy’ rating on the banking company’s stock with a target price of Rs 1,610.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.