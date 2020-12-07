HDFC Bank Shares Fall 2% After Moody’S Terms Bank's Digital Outages As Credit Negative

Representative image | Source: Pixabay

Shares of HDFC Bank fell 2 percent and traded among the top losers of the 30-share pack Sensex in morning trade on BSE on December 7.

Shares of the lender fell after global rating agency Moody’s said that multiple digital outages reported by HDFC Bank are credit negative.

The regulators' action is in response to weaknesses in HDFC Bank's digital infrastructure and operational resilience and is credit negative because the bank is increasingly relying on digital channels to source and service its customers, Moody’s said.

Sameet Chavan, Chief Technical & Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking, said the longer-term view on HDFC Bank remains bullish but on a smaller timeframe chart, there are some signs of exhaustion, which may also be interpreted as a profit-booking after a gigantic rally.

"During the latter half of the week, the stock prices started sulking a bit after some unfavorable news flow. This is getting reflected in the stock price as we can witness a slightly bigger bearish candle on the weekly chart. In fact, on the daily timeframe, it's challenging the key 20-day EMA placed at Rs 1,380 – 1,370. The moment we see this stock sliding below Rs 1,370, we may see extended profit-booking in this stock," Chavan said.

Most brokerages maintained a 'buy' call on the stock for a long-term after the RBI notice.

Brokerage firm CLSA maintained a "buy" call on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,700.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services also maintained a "buy" call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,500.

Brokerage firm JM Financial also maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,440.

Shares of HDFC Bank traded 1.55 percent down at Rs 1,363.70 on BSE at 1100 hours.

