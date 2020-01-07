HDFC Bank share price rises 2% on strong loan, deposits growth

Shares of HDFC Bank gained 2.5 percent intraday on January 7 following strong loan and deposits growth in the quarter ended December 2019.

The country's second-largest private sector lender in its BSE filing on January 6 said it registered around 20 percent growth in advances during the quarter YoY.

Advances aggregated to approximately Rs 9.3 lakh crore as of December 2019, against Rs 7.81 lakh crore as of December 2018.

"The bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 10.67 lakh crore as of December 2019, a growth of around 25 percent as compared to Rs 8.52 lakh crore in the same quarter last year, it said.

Its CASA ratio stood at around 39.5 percent at the end of December 2019 against 40.7 percent in December 2018 and 39.3 percent in September 2019, it added.

HDFC Bank said during the quarter, it purchased loans aggregating Rs 4,258 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation.