App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Bank reduces lending rates by 10 bps

The move comes a day ahead of the policy review by the Reserve Bank, which is reportedly peeved at lenders for not passing on its three consecutive rate cuts of 0.75 percent to the borrowers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank Tuesday has cut its lending rates by 0.10 percent across all tenors, effective Wednesday, sources said.

The move comes a day ahead of the policy review by the Reserve Bank, which is reportedly peeved at lenders for not passing on its three consecutive rate cuts of 0.75 percent to the borrowers.

A slew of lenders have marginally lowered their lending rates over the past few weeks, including the largest lender SBI, which cut its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate or MCLR by 0.05 percent.

Close

With this, the new pricing of HDFC Bank's one-year MCLR comes at 8.60 percent, the sources said, adding the new pricing is applicable from Wednesday.

related news

"MCLR has been cut across all tenors,"the source said. Starting with overnight rate, the MCLR durations extend up to three years, with long duration products like home and auto loans linked to the one-year rate.

For such products, banks have a mark-up over the one year MCLR depending on the risk perceptions, which becomes the final rate.

The Reserve Bank is widely expected to cut its key rate by 0.25 percent for the fourth consecutive times at the policy review Wednesday, to prop up the sagging growth.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked banks to cut rates deeper, helped by the easy money policy of the central bank.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 06:17 pm

tags #HDFC Bank

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.