 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

HDFC Bank records sharp rise of nearly 30% in gold loans

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST

A report by Nuvama stated that the gold loans of the bank increased 28.9 percent in the final quarter of FY23 when compared to the same period in FY22. Gold loans were also seen rising by 8% from the third quarter of FY23.

The bank has reported significant growth in terms of gold loans when compared to gold financiers such as Muthoot and Manappuram.

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, has witnessed a sudden and sharp rise of about 30 percent in its gold loan value in the previous year.

A report by Nuvama stated that the gold loans of the bank increased 28.9 percent in the final quarter of FY23 as against the same period in FY22. Gold loans were also seen rising 8 percent from the third quarter of FY23.

The bank has reported significant growth in terms of gold loans when compared to gold financiers such as Muthoot and Manappuram.

Muthoot Finance reported an increase of 8.5 percent in loan growth in February over the last year, which was also 0.8 percent lower than its previous quarter.