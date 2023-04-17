HDFC Bank records sharp rise of nearly 30% in gold loans

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, has witnessed a sudden and sharp rise of about 30 percent in its gold loan value in the previous year.

A report by Nuvama stated that the gold loans of the bank increased 28.9 percent in the final quarter of FY23 as against the same period in FY22. Gold loans were also seen rising 8 percent from the third quarter of FY23.

The bank has reported significant growth in terms of gold loans when compared to gold financiers such as Muthoot and Manappuram.

Muthoot Finance reported an increase of 8.5 percent in loan growth in February over the last year, which was also 0.8 percent lower than its previous quarter.

"Banks and NBFCs are starting to face issues with gold loans. We are not losing any customers to banks," George Alexander Muthoot, MD of Muthoot Finance Ltd, told CNBC TV-18. He said that the new players in the market, be it banks or NBFCs, have come to realise that the gold loan business is "not a bed of roses". VP Nandakumar, MD and CEO of Manappuram Finance, told CNC TV-18 that the company was expecting a growth in gold loans of about 10 to 12 percent in FY24. The company was seen taking a hit as it was seeing the rising demand from the "bottom of the pyramid".

On Saturday, HDFC Bank reported hefty quarterly earnings with a 19.8 percent jump in the standalone net profit amounting up to Rs 12,047.5 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 over the same period last year.

