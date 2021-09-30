MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

HDFC Bank raises Rs 739 crore via masala bond

The private sector lender will use the proceeds from the issue for banking activities.

PTI
September 30, 2021 / 10:58 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has raised Rs 739 crore by issuing the rupee-denominated masala bonds in the overseas markets.

HDFC Bank has issued and allotted rupee-denominated bonds overseas on September 30, 2021, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

The private sector lender will use the proceeds from the issue for banking activities.

The subordinated additional tier I bonds are compliant with Basel III norms.

The perpetual bonds, which are unrated and unsecured, carry a coupon rate of 7.55 per cent.

Close

The notes (bonds) will be listed on the India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd and NSE IFSC, it said.

Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date, so they may be treated as equity, not as debt.

The rupee-denominated bonds, popularly known as "masala" bonds are instruments that are issued outside India, not in the local currency but the Indian rupee.

In November 2016, the RBI had allowed banks to raise funds by floating the rupee-denominated bonds in overseas markets as part of an additional avenue to raise long term funds.

Shares of HDFC Bank closed at Rs 1,595.50 apiece on BSE, up 0.14 per cent from the previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Bond News #Business #HDFC Bank #Market news #masala bonds
first published: Sep 30, 2021 10:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.