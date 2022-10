HDFC Bank Q2 net profit rises 22.3% to Rs 11,125 crore powered by loan growth

HDFC Bank on October 15 reported consolidated net profit Rs 11,125 crore, up 22.3 percent, over the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This comes on the back of a strong 23 percent loan growth and pristine asset quality.

HDFC Bank saw a 18.3 percent rise in its net revenue to Rs 28,869.8 crore for the July-September quarter, from Rs 24,409.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The private sector lender's net interest income grew 18.9 percent to Rs 21,021.2 crore from Rs 17,684.4 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Total balance sheet size as of September 30, 2022 was Rs 2,227,893 crore as against Rs 1,844,845 crore as of September 30, 2021, a growth of 20.8 percent.

Also Read | HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: NCLT approves shareholders' meet

Domestic retail loans grew by 21.4 percent, commercial and rural banking loans grew by 31.3 percent and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 27.0 percent.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of HDFC Bank were at 1.23 percent of gross advances as on September 30, 2022, as against 1.35 percent as on September 30, 2021. Net non-performing assets were at 0.33 percent of net advances as on September 30, 2022.