MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

HDFC Bank penalises its executive for inadvertently selling shares

Jimmy Tata, the chief credit officer, sold 1,400 shares of HDFC Bank held by him in what the lender termed as an "inadvertent trade".

PTI
January 17, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest lender HDFC Bank on Saturday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 10.20 lakh on its senior executive Jimmy Tata for selling his shares in violation of insider trading regulations.

Tata, the chief credit officer, sold 1,400 shares of the bank held by him in what the lender termed as an "inadvertent trade".

"The Audit Committee has concluded that this was an inadvertent trade made without intent to violate the Bank's Share Dealing Code (Bank's Code) or the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations)," the lender informed the exchanges in a regulatory filing.

The panel has determined that there was a violation of the Bank's Code and PIT Regulations and imposed a penalty of Rs 10.20 lakh on Tata, it added.

The amount shall be remitted to the Investor Protection & Education Fund (IPEF) in line with the PIT Regulations, it added.

Close
Tata took on the role of chief credit officer last month, after officiating as the bank's chief risk officer.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #HDFC Bank #markets
first published: Jan 17, 2021 12:43 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.