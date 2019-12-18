App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank, Mastek top short-term picks for up to 14% return

On the downside, 12,100 & 12,000 levels would by the key support levels for the Nifty and any dip into the prices be used to create fresh long positions.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shitij Gandhi

Indian markets surged sharply on December 17’s session as both Nifty50 and Sensex hit fresh record highs on the back of firm global equities.

Close

Among sectors, buying was witnessed in metal, IT, auto and banking stocks, while some selling was seen in the selected pharma names.

On the derivatives front, once again, sharp short-covering was done by call writers at 12,000, and 12,100 strikes, while Put writers added hefty open interest at 12,100 strike which holds with the maximum open interest of more than 28 lakh shares.

From the technical front as well, the Nifty has given almost V-shaped recovery from 11,850 levels and has managed to close at record highs.

This clearly shows that bulls will keep control over the markets as follow up buying could take the Nifty towards 12,200 to 12,250 levels in the coming sessions.

On the downside, 12,100 & 12,000 levels would by the key support levels for the Nifty and any dip into the prices be used to create fresh long positions.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 6-14 percent return in the next 3-4 weeks:

HDFC Bank Ltd: Buy | Target: Rs 1,341 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,220 | Upside 6 percent

On the broader charts, the stock made a double-top pattern around Rs 1,280 levels in the recent past and witnessed profit booking since then which took prices towards Rs 1,240 levels.

At the current juncture, the stock has given almost V-shaped recovery from those levels and once again, it can be seen trading in a rising channel on the shorter time frame.

From the derivative front as well, the stock has witnessed a long build-up into the prices from the last few sessions which could trigger a follow-up buying in the coming days as well.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 1,265-1,270 for the upside target of 1,341 levels with a stop loss below 1,220.

Mastek Ltd: Buy | Target: Rs 480 | Stop Loss: Rs 390 | Upside 14 percent

In the recent past, the stock broke out above the Diamond pattern which is visible on the daily charts and has risen sharply there.

However, from the past few sessions, this stock is witnessing price volume action, as it is rising sharply with a surge in volumes which suggests further upside into the prices moving forward.

Additionally, we can also witness positive divergences on the secondary oscillators on the weekly interval as well.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 420-430 for the upside target of 480 levels, and a stop loss can be placed below Rs 390.

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd: Buy | Target: Rs 200 | Stop Loss: Rs 160 | Upside 14 percent

Since the beginning of the year, the stock has been trading continuously in a downward sloping channel. But, from the last four months, prices have been fluctuating in a broader range of 125-160.

This week we have observed fresh breakout into the prices along with large volumes after prolong consolidation. On the weekly charts as well, the stock has also given breakout above the symmetrical triangle pattern which suggest for further upside into the prices moving forward.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 175-178 levels for the upside target of Rs 200 levels, and a stop loss can be placed below Rs 160.

(The author is Senior Technical Analyst at SMC Global Securities Ltd)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 18, 2019 11:07 am

tags #Godawari Power & Ispat #HDFC Bank #Hot Stocks #Market Cues #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Mastek #Nifty #portfolio strategy #Sensex #Technical Recommendations

