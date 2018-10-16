HDFC Bank, L&T Infotech among top 5 momentum plays for 5-15% returns

Ashish Chaturmohta

The equity market opened on a cautious note but managed to close in the positive after buying in last hour of trade on October 15. It was a volatile session of trade for Nifty but it managed to close at 10,512 up by 0.38 percent.

If the index sustains above 10,500, the Nifty can rally towards 10,750-10,850 which is the falling gap area resistance zone. If it declines below 10,400, the index is likely to test 10,200 and trade in a range of 10,500-10,200.

In Nifty options, the maximum open interest (OI) for Puts is seen at strike price 10,000 followed by 10200; while in Calls it is seen at strike price 11,000 followed by 10,700 and 10,800.

Call writing was seen at 10,700 and 10800 which suggests that the market is likely to face resistance at higher levels. India VIX closed higher by 1.4 percent for the day at 18.89. Further cooling off will help in sustainable bounce back.

Here is a list of top 5 stocks which could give 5-15 percent returns in the next 1 month:

Lupin Limited: Buy| CMP: Rs 887| Stop Loss: Rs 850| Target: Rs 980| Return: 11.3 percent

The stock had seen a major decline from October 2015 high of Rs 2,128 to the March 2018 low of Rs 727. For the last four months, the stock has been consolidating sideways between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000.

The stock witnessed above average volumes during this period indicating accumulation at lower levels. Last month, the price touched a high of Rs 986 and saw correction down to Rs 818.

The stock took support around 200-days moving average and is now seeing a bounce back. The price has closed above its short-term 20-days moving average.

On October 15, the price has formed a long bullish candlestick on above average volumes indicating buying participation in the stock.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic have given a positive crossover with their respective averages on the daily chart. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 875 with a stop loss below Rs 845 for a target of Rs 980.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited: Buy| CMP: Rs 753| Stop loss: Rs 725| Target: Rs 850| Return: 12 percent

The stock has formed a major double bottom formation between Rs 800 and Rs 500 on the weekly chart. The price has retraced 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the major rise from Rs 527 to Rs 827 and is consolidating above it.

For three weeks, the stock has been range bound between Rs 790 and Rs 720. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 740 with a stop loss below Rs 720 and a target of Rs 850.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited: Buy| CMP: Rs 1,802| Stop Loss: Rs 1,720| Target: Rs 1,950| Return: 5 percent

The stock is in a long-term uptrend forming higher-tops-and-higher-bottoms on the daily as well as weekly charts. The stock witnessed a breakout above Rs 1,900 on strong momentum and high volumes which indicates buying participation in the stock.

The RSI and Stochastic have given positive crossover with their respective averages on the daily chart. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 1780 with a stop loss below Rs 1720 for a target of Rs 1950.

HDFC Bank Limited: Buy| CMP: Rs 2,008| Stop Loss: 1,950| Target 2,100-2,150| Return: 7 percent

After touching an all-time high of Rs 2,220 in July this year, the stock has seen a correction down to Rs 1,910 last month. Here price has taken support at 78.2 percent (1913) Fibonacci retracement of the rise from Rs 1,828 to Rs 2,220.

The RSI and Stochastic have given positive crossover with their respective averages on the daily chart. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 1,990 with a stop loss below Rs 1,950 and a target of Rs 2,100-2150.

SREI Infrastructure Finance Limited: Sell| CMP: Rs 32.2| Stop Loss: Rs 34| Target: Rs 27| Return: 15 percent

The stock is in long-term decline mode forming lower-tops-and-lower-bottoms on the weekly and monthly chart. After sharp decline stock has been trading sideways in a narrow range for the last couple of weeks.

The Stochastic indicator has given negative crossover with its average on daily. Thus, the stock can be sold at current levels and on rise to Rs 33 with a stop loss above Rs 34 and a target of Rs 27.

Disclaimer: The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.