HDFC Bank hits 52-week high, to consider issue price for share allotment to HDFC

Shares of HDFC Bank touched 52-week high of Rs 2,187, rising 1 percent intraday Friday as company's board meeting will be held on July 17 to issue of equity share to HDFC.

A meeting of the committee of directors of HDFC Bank is scheduled to be held on July 17 to consider and approve the issue price for allotment of equity shares to HDFC by way of the preferential allotment.

The board meeting of HDFC Bank will be held on July 21 to consider the financial results (unaudited) for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

At 10:57 hrs HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 2,183, up Rs 17.80, or 0.82 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil