App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank hits 52-week high, to consider issue price for share allotment to HDFC

The board meeting of HDFC Bank will be held on July 21 to consider the financial results (unaudited) for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of HDFC Bank touched 52-week high of Rs 2,187, rising 1 percent intraday Friday as company's board meeting will be held on July 17 to issue of equity share to HDFC.

A meeting of the committee of directors of HDFC Bank is scheduled to be held on July 17 to consider and approve the issue price for allotment of equity shares to HDFC by way of the preferential allotment.

The board meeting of HDFC Bank will be held on July 21 to consider the financial results (unaudited) for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

At 10:57 hrs HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 2,183, up Rs 17.80, or 0.82 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 11:10 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.