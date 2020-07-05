App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2020 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank deposits rise 25% YoY in Q1 FY21, advances grow 21%

The Bank's CASA ratio stood at around 40 percent as of June 30, 2020, as compared to 39.7 percent in the year-ago and 42.2 percent at the end of March 2020.

Private sector lender HDFC Bank said on July 4 that its advances had grown 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the April-June quarter to Rs 10,04,500 crore, compared to Rs 8,29,700 crore in the year-ago period. In Q4 FY2o advances stood at Rs 9,93,700 crore.

In an exchange filing, the bank said that its deposits increased 25 percent to Rs 11,89,500 crore in Q1 FY21 versus Rs 9,54,600 crore in Q1 FY20. In the January-March quarter, deposits stood at Rs 11,47,500 crore.

The Bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 40 percent as of June 30, 2020, as compared to 39.7 percent in the year-ago and 42.2 percent at the end of March 2020.

During Q1 FY21, HDFC Bank purchased loans worth Rs 1,376 crore via the direct assignment route under the home loan agreement with parent Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

Moneycontrol earlier reported that the bank was planning to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore by issuance of unsecured perpetual debt Instruments, Tier II Capital Bonds and Long Term Bonds in the domestic market in one or more tranches.

The plan is among the agenda items listed for the annual general meeting on July 18.

The agenda also includes the appointment of Renu Karnad as a non-executive director and reappointment of Kaizad Bharucha as an executive director.

On July 3, shares of HDFC Bank closed 1.42 percent lower at Rs 1,074.20 a piece on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 5, 2020 02:25 pm

