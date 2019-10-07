App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank climbs 3% as Motilal Oswal remains bullish after Q2 loan growth

The private sector lender said its advances aggregated to approximately Rs 8,97,000 crore as of September 2019, 19 percent more compared to Rs 7,50,800 crore as of September 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of HDFC Bank gained 2.6 percent intraday on October 7 as Motilal Oswal remained bullish on the stock after the lender disclosed its second quarter performance.

The stock has rallied 10 percent in the last 15 days. It was quoting at Rs 1,210.65, up Rs 21.70, or 1.83 percent, on the BSE at 1121 hours.

The private sector lender said its advances aggregated to approximately Rs 8,97,000 crore as of September 2019, around 19 percent more compared to Rs 7,50,800 crore during the same period last year.

Close

On the sequential basis, the bank reported 8.1 percent growth compared to Rs 8,29,700 crore advances in June 2019.

related news

Growth in the quarter was strong after witnessing a slight moderation in Q1FY20 (advances grew 17 percent/1.3 percent YoY/QoQ).

While maintaining a buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 1,375 (implying 16 percent potential upside from current levels), Motilal Oswal said the business growth picked up in Q2FY20 after witnessing some moderation in Q1FY20.

"Superior loan profile has enabled HDFCB to consistently gain market share across retail segments (personal loans, business banking, credit cards and auto loans), while strong capitalisation and liquidity levels should sustain this growth momentum over the next few years,” it said.

The lender said deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 10,21,500 crore in September ended quarter, an increase of 22 percent compared to the same period last year, and the sequential growth was 7 percent.

CASA ratio stood at around 39.2 percent as of September 2019 compared to 42 percent as of September 2018 and 39.7 percent as of June 2019, it added.

During the September quarter, the bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 7,160 crore through the direct assignment route under the home-loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited.

Motilal Oswal said margin expansion, robust fee income profile and strong control on operating leverage were likely to drive an improvement in return ratios.

The brokerage expects margins to remain stable QoQ at 4.3 percent, and thus, estimates NII to grow around 18 percent YoY.

"Opex growth at 16 percent YoY is expected to trail total income growth of 21 percent YoY, leading to a pre-provisioning operating profit (PPoP) growth of around 24 percent YoY. Thus, CI ratio is expected to decline 145bp YoY (-50bp QoQ) to 38.5 percent," Motilal Oswal said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 7, 2019 11:54 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC Bank

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.