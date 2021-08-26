MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 27, 2021 at 10:30am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

HDFC Bank becomes India's first lender to exclusively list $1 billion AT1 bonds in IFSC

HDFC Bank had launched its $1 billion AT1 bond issue earlier this month, and was able to close the pricing at a level substantially lower than the initial guidance.

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST
HDFC Bank is one of the biggest card issuers in the country with around 14.8 million credit cards and 37.7 million debit cards

HDFC Bank is one of the biggest card issuers in the country with around 14.8 million credit cards and 37.7 million debit cards

HDFC Bank on August 26 became India's first lender to exclusively list its 3.7 percent $1 billion foreign currency additional tier-I (AT1) bonds in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT).

"The primary listing of HDFC AT 1 Bonds demonstrates the competitiveness of both the IFSC Exchanges; India INX and NSE IFSC internationally. This is a major milestone for GIFT IFSC in onshoring the offshore financial services for Indian entities," IFSCA Executive Director Manoj Kumar was quoted as saying in a press release issued by India INX, BSE’s international arm.

Global Securities Market (GSM), the primary market platform of India INX, has evoked significant interest since its establishment in 2018 and has more than $55 billion medium-term notes established and over $28 billion of bond listings till date.

Notably, HDFC Bank had on August 18 launched its $1 billion AT1 bond issue and was able to close the pricing at a level substantially lower than the initial guidance.

As against an initial guidance of 4.125 percent, the bank was able to get a final pricing of 3.7 percent.

Close

Related stories

Global rating agency Moody's Investors Service has given a Ba3 rating to the bond issue, three notches above baseline for the largest private sector lender by assets.

“We take immense pride in welcoming HDFC Bank on India INX on their exclusive listing of AT1 Bonds on India’s own IFSC," India INX's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer V Balasubramaniam said.

"We along with our regulator IFSCA have an endeavour to provide the issuers with a comprehensive and seamless issuance and listing process at par with best global practices and hope to onboard more and more issuers on our platform in the near future," Balasubramaniam added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AT1 bond #GIFT IFSC #Global Securities Market (GSM) #HDFC Bank #Market
first published: Aug 26, 2021 03:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.