HDFC AMC: What should investors do after listing? Buy on dips or book profits?

It was a stellar debut for the stock of HDFC AMC as it recorded listing gains of about 58 percent on the NSE on Monday. The big question is — how should investors approach the stock now?

Should they use the gains to book profits? Should new investors wait for dips to buy stock in the secondary market?

Well, most experts advise investors to hold on to HDFC AMC stock because it is a long-term bet.

"After a bumper listing, investors are advised holding the stock for long-term, citing a well-diversified distribution network, superior brand and strong parentage, management’s ability to deliver strong investment performance and commitment towards constantly increasing distribution reach, and strengthen product portfolio," Nishar Pujara of BP Wealth told Moneycontrol.

HDFC AMC stock listed at Rs 1,738 on the NSE, registering a healthy gain of 58 percent over the issue price of Rs 1,100 per share on the NSE. It crossed Rs 1,800 levels on the exchange in intraday trade. The stock witnessed second highest listing gains in the 2018 and 6th highest since 2011, data showed.

HDFC has created enormous wealth for shareholders and has been a defensive play in the market. The group is backed by big foreign and Indian institutional investors and mutual fund houses owing to its strong corporate governance and earnings performance.

That is why all HDFC Group companies trade at premium valuations and so is the case with HDFC AMC. This is the fourth company from the HDFC Group to list on bourses.

Siddharth Khemka, Head- Retail research, Motilal Oswal Securities advises investors’ to hold the stock post listing as well. “HDFC AMC being a market leader in the Indian Mutual fund industry is expected to be one of the best beneficiaries of the increasing financialisation of household savings in India,” he added.

When would be the right time to buy HDFC AMC?

If you were not able to get an allotment in the IPO then investors should ideally wait for some correction before putting fresh money. Experts suggest a 10-15% correction will make the stock attractive again.

"For buying the stock, one can accumulate the stock if it corrects 10-15 percent after listing or whenever the euphoria fizzles out going ahead,” said Pujara of BP Wealth.

Sumit Bilgaiyan, Co-Founder, and Director, Equity99 said that investors can buy few shares on listing day, and keep adding it at lower levels if you got. The pedigree and brand value of HDFC is such a huge that its stocks are never available to cheap compared to its peers or to the market itself.

"If you are among lucky ones who have received the allotment during the IPO, Hold it. No need to sell the stock for the short-term gain. HDFC AMC comes from solid pedigree and the way finanacialization is happening in India it’s a must hold on the stock,” he added.