HDFC AMC shares fall 2% after Q2 scorecard

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) declined over 2 percent in morning trade on BSE on October 23, a day after the company reported an 8 percent year-on-year (YoY fall in September quarter profit after tax (PAT).

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on October 22 reported an 8 percent decline in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 338.06 crore for the three months ended September 30.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 368.24 crore in the year-ago period.

Brokerage firm YES SECURITIES said with improved equity markets, the equity AUM for AMCs has been rising sequentially and this trend may sustain for some time.

The brokerage has an 'add' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,757.

"HDFC AMC is focusing on improving its fund performance and is implementing measures such as the hiring of new FMs, new product launches and changing investment strategy of schemes. Debt inflows should increase in line with an improvement in FCF generation for India Inc. With tight cost controls, profitability will continue to improve for HDFC AMC. We find the valuations fair at FY23E P/E of 29 times and retain our target price of Rs 2,757," YES SECURITIES said.

