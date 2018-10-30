App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 10:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC AMC Q2 net jumps 15% to Rs 206 cr

Total revenue of the second-largest mutual fund house, rose 13 percent to Rs 515 crore, the company said in a statement, adding revenue from operations grew by 12 percent to Rs 480 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFCAMC) which went public during the second quarter, reported a 15 percent jump in net profit at Rs 205.9 crore for the three months to September.

Total assets under management stood at Rs 2.93 trillion, a growth of 9 percent from Rs 2.68 trillion in the corresponding period last year.

The company closed the quarter with a market share of 13.3 percent.

The company went public with Rs 2,800-crore IPO which was oversubscribed 83.06 times and on the market debut on August 5, it closed the trade with a massive 58 percent gains over the listing price of Rs 1,100.

HDFC MAC is the fourth firm from the HDFC group to go public after the parent, the bank and the life insurance arm.

Actively managed equity AUM --equity oriented total AUM excluding arbitrage funds and index funds grew to Rs 1.47 trllion from Rs 1.23 trillion a year ago, a growth of over 20 percent and a market share of 16 percent, making the company largest equity mutual fund manager.

As of end September, as much as 64 percent of its total monthly average AUM was contributed by individuals, compared to 53 percent for the industry.

The company said it has recently won an equity mandate of $450 million from a reputed foreign portfolio investor, of which around one-third has got funded recently.

The HDFC AMC counter closed at Rs 1,371.15, up 1.80 percent on the BSE against the benchmark Sensex rallying over 2.15 percent on October 29.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 10:08 pm

tags #HDFC Asset Management Company #Nifty #Results #Sensex

