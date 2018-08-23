HDFC AMC hits new high, up 4% after stellar earnings performance in Q1

HDFC Asset Management Company share price rallied 4 percent intraday to scale new high of Rs 1,835.40 after reporting stellar earnings performance for the quarter ended June 2018.

The stock has maintained its momentum since listing as it climbed nearly 67 percent from its issue price of Rs 1,100, though there was intermittent correction. On August 6, it debuted with 58 percent premium to that offer price.

The country's second largest asset management company reported a 25 percent rise in net profit at Rs 205.2 crore for the three months to June, driven by a healthy 35 basis points (bps) rise in operating margin.

The company, which got listed with a stellar performance early this month, had reported Rs 164.6 crore net income during the same period last year.

Its gross revenue rose 20 percent to Rs 501.1 crore, of which operational income grew 21 percent to Rs 471.2 crore for the quarter.

Operating profit margin, which is the operating profit as a basis point of average asset under management (AUM), improved to 35 bps for the quarter, from 32 bps in the quarter to June 2017, the company said in a statement.

Total AUM rose to Rs 3,01,100 crore, registering a growth of 22 percent over Rs 2,47,800 crore a year ago, helping it improve the market share to 13.1 percent in total quarterly average AUM across mutual funds, and retain the tag of the second largest private sector AMC.

AUM in actively-managed equity oriented funds grew to Rs 1,46,500 crore from Rs 1,09,800 crore, clipping at growth of over 33 percent or a market share of 16.4 percent.

It can be noted that HDFC AMC is the single largest player in the equity-oriented funds, with over half of its overall AUM being parked in equities. (With inputs from PTI)

At 14:30 hrs HDFC Asset Management Company was quoting at Rs 1,828.10, up Rs 67.45, or 3.83 percent on the BSE.