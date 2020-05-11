App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC AMC falls 4% after weak Q4 earnings, Narnolia downgrades to hold

Revenue in Q4 fell 2.1 percent YoY (down 9.3 percent QoQ) to Rs 476 crore due to low AUM growth, fall in equity oriented assets as well as less fee income on PMS.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company fell nearly 4 percent intraday on May 11 after weak earnings in Q4FY20 following decline in equity markets.

Company's profit in March quarter degrew by 9.6 percent year-on-year (down 29.4 percent QoQ) to Rs 250 crore mainly on the account of lower revenue and one off impact on other income.

Revenue in Q4 fell 2.1 percent YoY (down 9.3 percent QoQ) to Rs 476 crore due to low AUM growth, fall in equity oriented assets as well as less fee income on PMS.

Close

Quarterly Average Assets under Management (QAAUM) grew by 8 percent YoY (down 3 percent QoQ) mainly due to fall in equity oriented assets on the account of fall in markets. QAAUM in actively managed equity oriented funds i.e. equity oriented QAAUM excluding index funds stood at Rs 1,57,400 Cr as on March 2020 with a market share of 15.2 percent.

related news

Equity AUM composition to the total AUM declined to 38 percent in Q4FY20 as against 46 percent last quarter (closing AUM basis). This fall had impact on the revenue of the company as it being the high margin segment but management is optimistic of the recovery in equity AUM going ahead.

"AUM growth has been lowest in Q4FY20 as against that of in last 8 quarters almost. SIP book declined. Along with that company had performance issue in its larger funds causing the decline in market share. Operating expenses are expected to remain under control," Narnolia Financial Services said.

On the account of macroeconomic factors (COVID-19 impact on the market) along with the performance of the company, the brokerage downgraded its rating on the stock to hold from buy, but maintained target price at Rs 2,703.

As per the management after the recent event in Mutual Fund industry the debt investors are more or less moving to liquid and overnight funds.

ICICI Direct feels given elevated economic uncertainty, amid COVID-19, its business model is preferred involving least credit risk. Hence, the brokerage maintained its buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,000 per share.

"Near term outlook remains uncertain but structural changes, including increase in financial savings, remain positive. It is expected to maintain its leadership through healthy AUM growth. Focus on strong operating efficiency & higher proportion of equity AUM is seen aiding profitability. MTM decline led to schemes falling in low value slab, enabling higher TER cushioning declining revenue," ICICI Direct said.

"HDFC AMC's business franchise is seen remaining strong with substantial market share of 14-15 percent and strong operational performance (39-40 bps). Hence, its strong positioning & superior earnings profile deserve premium valuations," it added.

HDFC Asset Management Company share price was quoting at Rs 2,571.80, down Rs 50.55, or 1.93 percent on the BSE at 1258 hours IST. Before today's fall, it was up 25 percent from its March-end.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 01:32 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC Asset Management Company

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Travelling on special passenger trains starting May 12? Bring your own food and blankets

Travelling on special passenger trains starting May 12? Bring your own food and blankets

Hiring during the virus: These are the top 10 in-demand skills in India now

Hiring during the virus: These are the top 10 in-demand skills in India now

468 'Shramik Special' trains operated since May 1, can run 300 trains daily: Piyush Goyal

468 'Shramik Special' trains operated since May 1, can run 300 trains daily: Piyush Goyal

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.