App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Technologies stock reclaims Rs 1,000-mark, up 4% as board to consider share buyback

While having Overweight call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,060, Morgan Stanley said buyback should be in-line with its policy to return 50 percent of income to shareholders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HCL Technologies scrip price rallied as much as 4 percent to reclaim Rs 1,000-mark in morning ahead of its board meeting to consider share buyback later this week.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on July 12 to consider a proposal for buy-back of the equity shares of the company," the IT services company said in its filing on Monday.

While having Overweight call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,060, Morgan Stanley said buyback should be in-line with its policy to return 50 percent of income to shareholders.

Last month, its peers Tata Consultancy Services also announced a mega Rs 16,000 crore share buyback while Infosys completed its Rs 13,000-crore share buyback last year.

Buyback is a corporate action in which a company buys back its shares from the existing shareholders usually at a price higher than market price. When it buys back, the number of shares outstanding in the market reduces.

At 10:20 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 981.65, up Rs 20.40, or 2.12 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 10:28 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HCL Technologies

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.