HCL Technologies rises 3% despite Citi maintains neutral call with 10% upside

With INR depreciation and reasonable valuation, believe there could still be upsides ahead, Citi feels.
Shares of HCL Technologies rose 3.8 percent intraday Friday despite research house Citi maintained neutral call with a target of Rs 1,115 and potential upside of 10 percent.
Research house believes that deals ramp up is likely to aid in Q2/Q3, while remains neutral rated but near-term upsides is possible.
With INR depreciation and reasonable valuation, believe there could still be upsides ahead, it feels.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,106.60 and 52-week low Rs 825.10 on 23 April, 2018 and 04 December, 2017, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 5.92 percent below its 52-week high and 26.18 percent above its 52-week low.
The share price rose 22 percent in the last 9 months.
At 14:36 hrs HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,040.95, up Rs 24.30, or 2.39 percent on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Posted by Rakesh Patil