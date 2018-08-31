HCL Technologies rises 3% despite Citi maintains neutral call with 10% upside

Shares of HCL Technologies rose 3.8 percent intraday Friday despite research house Citi maintained neutral call with a target of Rs 1,115 and potential upside of 10 percent.

Research house believes that deals ramp up is likely to aid in Q2/Q3, while remains neutral rated but near-term upsides is possible.

With INR depreciation and reasonable valuation, believe there could still be upsides ahead, it feels.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,106.60 and 52-week low Rs 825.10 on 23 April, 2018 and 04 December, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.92 percent below its 52-week high and 26.18 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price rose 22 percent in the last 9 months.

At 14:36 hrs HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,040.95, up Rs 24.30, or 2.39 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Posted by Rakesh Patil