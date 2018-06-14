App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Technologies rises 1% on IT infra services contract win from Falck

The company will support Falck’s business transformation by consolidating, simplyfing and standardizing Falck’s IT infrastructure operations through a centralised global service delivery model.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of HCL Technologies added 1.4 percent intraday Thursday as company signed an end-to-end IT infrastructure services deal with Falck.

The new centralised model will enable greater automation, improved cost transparency, enhanced operational efficiency and increased control.

Pankaj Tagra, EVP, Nordic & DACH Business Head at HCL Technologies said, "We are looking forward to working with Faick to achieve significant efficiency gains from a unified IT infrastructure. HCL’s global service delivery model will enable Falck to optimize and evolve its IT landscape in tune with its changing business demands."

At 13:10 hrs HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 933.90, up Rs 11.20, or 1.21 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,106.60 and 52-week low Rs 825.10 on 23 April, 2018 and 04 December, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.61 percent below its 52-week high and 13.19 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 01:20 pm

