HCL Technologies gains on launch of ADvantage Experience platform

HCL Technologies shares gained more than a percent intraday on March 26 after the launch of ADvantage Experience platform.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,028.00, up Rs 11.80, or 1.16 percent on the BSE, at 11:45 hours IST.

The company "...announced the launch of the HCL ADvantage Experience. This platform works with Adobe Experience Cloud to enable companies to create, personalise, and measure the customer experience through various touchpoints in a customer’s journey," the IT company said in its exchange filing.

The HCL ADvantage Experience provides marketers with digital stores and libraries for quick launches, as well as the ability to integrate data from disparate legacy marketing systems, it added.

HCL's ADvantage Experience platform is an omnichannel ecosystem that provides a conversational, data-driven, and contextual ability for marketers, adding the agility and speed required for implementing changes due to evolving trends.