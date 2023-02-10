English
    HCL Tech worst performer on Nifty 50 as MSCI trims weightage

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Shares of HCL Technologies were trading in the red early on February 10 tracking changes in MSCI review. At 10:58 am, shares of the technology major were trading at Rs 1119.95 apiece, down 2.3 percent, on the BSE - making it the worst performer on the Nifty50 index.

    The weightage of HCL Technologies in the MSCI index has been reduced which could trigger an outflow of about $97 million, according to Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

    The brokerage firm’s note showed that the proforma weightage of the stock in the index is 1.5 percent and the weightage reduction is of 0.2 basis points which will result in the selling of seven million shares.

