HCL Tech sheds 2% after Q1 results. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

HCL Technologies share price touched 52-week low of Rs 905.20, falling 2 percent in the early trade on July 13 - a day after the company reported its June quarter earnings.

HCL Technologies on July 12 reported a 2.11 percent growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,281 crore, compared to Rs 3,213 crore reported a year ago. Sequentially, the profit declined by 8.83 percent from Rs 3,599 crore in the March quarter.

The consolidated revenue of the Noida-based IT company witnessed a growth of 16.92 percent at Rs 23,464 crore as against Rs 20,068 crore reported in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the revenue increased 3.83 percent in comparison with Rs 22,597 crore reported during the previous quarter.

The reported constant currency revenue of the company came in at $3,024.9 million, up 1.1 percent sequentially and 11.2 percent YoY.

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post June quarter earnings:

Citi

Research house Citi has maintained the 'neutral' rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 910 per share.

The weak Q1, 150 bps margin decline in services without annual wage hikes, are the key negative. However, FY23 margin guidance looks stretched.

The deal TCV up 13 percent on-year but flattish versus prior four-quarter average. The attrition increased QoQ and is likely to remain elevated in Q2.

Citi has lowered FY23/24 EPS estimates by 3% each, reported CNBC-TV18.

Goldman Sachs

Broking house Goldman Sachs has kept the 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 976 per share.

The Q1 was below the estimate on margin owing to tight labour market & limited pricing power.

The EBIT margin was a miss at 17%, lowest in last decade, while soft headcount growth imply weakening growth momentum ahead.

It has cut EPS estimates by 4% for FY23, reported CNBC-TV18.

Jefferies

Research firm Jefferies has kept a 'hold' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 980 per share.

The Q1 revenue was in-line but 100 bps QoQ fall in margin has disappointed. The slower net hiring & higher subcontracting are the concern.

Jefferies see risks to its FY23 margin guidance of 18-20% and expect further cuts to consensus EPS, reported CNBC-TV18.

Nomura

Brokerage firm Nomura has maintained the 'neutral' rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 1,000 per share.

The margin miss and deal wins hit in Q1 and may miss its margin guidance in FY23.

The deal wins were healthy, while FY23 revenue guidance has lower the risks.

Nomura has lowered FY23-24 EPS estimates by 7-9%, reported CNBC-TV18.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has kept an 'equal-weight' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 1,300 per share.

The revenue was a beat in Q1 more than offset by margin miss, while expectations of FY23 margin toward lower end of the band.

See consensus FY23/FY24 margin coming down, driving EPS estimate cuts, reported CNBC-TV18.

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse has maintained the 'outperform' rating on the stock and cut target to Rs 1,110 from Rs 1,450 per share.

The FY23 margin expected to stay muted at 18% and expect demand delays led by macro headwinds.

The stock is more than pricing growth & margin headwinds.

Credit Suisse cut FY23-25 EPS estimates by 8-14%, reported CNBC-TV18.

JPMorgan

Brokerage house JPMorgan has kept an 'underweight' rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 800 per share.

The Q1 underwhelmed with sharp margin collapse and drop in FCF. The sharp cuts to net hiring suggest brakes are being put in place.

The services margin decline of 150 bps QoQ is staggering, while having several margin headwinds ahead.

Brokerage house do not expect margin coming back to guided range over FY23-25, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 9:17am, HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 908.40, down Rs 19.65, or 2.12 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.