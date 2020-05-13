HCL Tech, RIL top picks in Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's portfolio

HCL Technologies is the biggest holding in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's portfolio of listed shares as of March 31, 2020.

The scrip constitutes about 89 percent, or Rs 95.66 lakh, of his Rs 1.07 crore listed stocks' portfolio, according to his maiden election affidavit submitted before the Election Commission of India on May 11.

Reliance Industries is another blue-chip stock in the CM's nine-stock portfolio. He also has a minor stake in Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group companies - Reliance Communication, Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Power.

HCL Tech was the biggest holding in his wife Rashmi Udhhav Thackeray's portfolio as well. According to the affidavit, she held Rs 95.66 lakh worth of shares in the Shiv Nadar-backed companies.

Other blue-chip companies in her Rs 1.81 crore-portfolio include Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and ONGC.

Rashmi Thackeray serves as the editor of Shiv Sena party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

