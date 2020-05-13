App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Tech, RIL top picks in Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's portfolio

Thackeray has a penchant for blue-chip companies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

HCL Technologies is the biggest holding in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's portfolio of listed shares as of March 31, 2020.

The scrip constitutes about 89 percent, or Rs 95.66 lakh, of his Rs 1.07 crore listed stocks' portfolio, according to his maiden election affidavit submitted before the Election Commission of India on May 11.

Reliance Industries is another blue-chip stock in the CM's nine-stock portfolio. He also has a minor stake in Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group companies - Reliance Communication, Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Power.

Close

Screen Shot 2020-05-13 at 10.48.56 (1)

related news

HCL Tech was the biggest holding in his wife Rashmi Udhhav Thackeray's portfolio as well. According to the affidavit, she held Rs 95.66 lakh worth of shares in the Shiv Nadar-backed companies.

Other blue-chip companies in her Rs 1.81 crore-portfolio include Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and ONGC.

Rashmi Thackeray serves as the editor of Shiv Sena party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Disclaimer: 'Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.'

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 10:33 am

tags #markets #Politics #stocks #Uddhav Thackeray

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Here's how you can buy alcohol in Maharashtra

Coronavirus lockdown | Here's how you can buy alcohol in Maharashtra

COVID-19 hits hotel industry; revenue per room drops 13-29% in January-March in top cities: Report

COVID-19 hits hotel industry; revenue per room drops 13-29% in January-March in top cities: Report

AIIMS to exempt patients from paying charges till patient care services restored fully

AIIMS to exempt patients from paying charges till patient care services restored fully

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.