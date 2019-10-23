HCL Tech climbs 3% ahead of Q2 results

Shares of HCL Technologies jumped 3 percent on October 23 ahead of the company's September quarter earnings wherein the company is expected to report double-digit growth sequentially.

HCL Technologies, the country's third-largest IT company, is expected to report double-digit growth sequentially in September quarter profit, driven by corporate tax rate cut, as well as, better revenue growth from IBM deal and good operational income.

According to brokerages, profit growth in Q2 is likely to be in the range of 12-20 percent compared to the June quarter and rupee revenue may increase around 7 percent QoQ.

They expect constant currency revenue growth around 6 percent with inorganic growth of more than 5 percent after the buying of select IBM products.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects a constant-currency revenue growth rate of 5.7 percent of which 0.7 percent will be organic with the balance contribution from completion of the acquisition of select IBM products.

PhillipCapital also expects the same trend in revenue while Motilal Oswal sees revenue growing by 6.8 percent QoQ in constant currency, with 1 percent contribution from organic traction and 5.9 percent from incremental revenue of the IBM IP acquisition.