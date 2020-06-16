App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Infosystems locked in lower circuit as Q4 loss widens to Rs 71 crore

HCL said its operations and financial results were 'marginally impacted' due to shut down of operations following the lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of HCL Infosystems were locked in a 5 percent lower circuit in the morning trade on June 16 after the company said its consolidated loss widened to Rs 70.94 crore for the March 2020 quarter from Rs 43.9 crore in the year-ago period.

At 1040 AM, –HCL Infosystems was down 4.98 percent at Rs 7.44.

The company's revenue from operations also decreased to Rs 227.71 crore in the January-March quarter from Rs 875.60 crore a year ago, HCL Infosystems said in a regulatory filing.

Close

For the full year, its loss stood at Rs 136.33 crore, while revenue was at Rs 1,815.17 crore.

related news

As on March 31, the group accumulated losses and its net worth was fully eroded, it said, adding that its current liabilities exceeded its current assets by Rs 43,235 lakhs (Rs 38,540 lakh in 2019).

HCL said its operations and financial results were "marginally impacted" due to shut down of operations across various locations from last week of March in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

(with PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 10:54 am

tags #buzzing #earnings #HCL Infosystems #Jan-March quarter #March quarter results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India, US need concerted efforts to advance business, people-to-people linkages post COVID-19: Envoy

India, US need concerted efforts to advance business, people-to-people linkages post COVID-19: Envoy

Coronavirus pandemic: ICMR approves new COVID-19 test kit that gives result in 30 minutes

Coronavirus pandemic: ICMR approves new COVID-19 test kit that gives result in 30 minutes

COVID-19 pandemic | Health Ministry issues guidelines for railway coaches-turned isolation wards

COVID-19 pandemic | Health Ministry issues guidelines for railway coaches-turned isolation wards

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.