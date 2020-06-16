HCL Infosystems locked in lower circuit as Q4 loss widens to Rs 71 crore

Shares of HCL Infosystems were locked in a 5 percent lower circuit in the morning trade on June 16 after the company said its consolidated loss widened to Rs 70.94 crore for the March 2020 quarter from Rs 43.9 crore in the year-ago period.

At 1040 AM, –HCL Infosystems was down 4.98 percent at Rs 7.44.

The company's revenue from operations also decreased to Rs 227.71 crore in the January-March quarter from Rs 875.60 crore a year ago, HCL Infosystems said in a regulatory filing.

For the full year, its loss stood at Rs 136.33 crore, while revenue was at Rs 1,815.17 crore.

As on March 31, the group accumulated losses and its net worth was fully eroded, it said, adding that its current liabilities exceeded its current assets by Rs 43,235 lakhs (Rs 38,540 lakh in 2019).

HCL said its operations and financial results were "marginally impacted" due to shut down of operations across various locations from last week of March in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

(with PTI inputs)